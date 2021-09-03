Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,996 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

