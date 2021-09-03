Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.