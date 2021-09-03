Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

MTUM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.10. 285,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

