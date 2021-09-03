Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,223,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.27 and a 200 day moving average of $341.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.