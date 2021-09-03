Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.02. 11,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,088. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

