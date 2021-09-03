Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.52. 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 383,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $617.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.