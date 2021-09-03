Paul Liberman Sells 85,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,309. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

