PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.59

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 28804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $706.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.