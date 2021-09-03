PayBX (AXPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046874 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

