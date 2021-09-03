PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $127,129.68 and approximately $128.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

