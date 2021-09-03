Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $500.80 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $502.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

