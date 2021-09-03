Payden & Rygel Purchases New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $3,800,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,290,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.72. 29,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,694. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

