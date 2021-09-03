Payden & Rygel Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 680,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 301,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

