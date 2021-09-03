PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PCM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 54,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of PCM Fund worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.