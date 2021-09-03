PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDSB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $15.99 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

