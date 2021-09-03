PegNet Trading 31.5% Lower This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 123.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $246,916.41 and approximately $880.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00139922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00165694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.30 or 0.07823631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,118.91 or 0.99690248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00812715 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

