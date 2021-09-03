Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00155086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.68 or 0.07842387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.69 or 1.00118360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.45 or 0.00819193 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.