Penta Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Penta has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $22,515.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penta has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

