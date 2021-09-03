Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $1,358,850.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00.

PEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.50. 197,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.35, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 29.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Penumbra by 98.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $135,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

