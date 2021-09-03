PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2,261.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,116,185 coins and its circulating supply is 61,338,715 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

