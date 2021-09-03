Pernod Ricard SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.