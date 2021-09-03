Persistence (XPRT) Achieves Market Cap of $372.91 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $9.45 or 0.00018628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $372.91 million and approximately $831,661.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 113,896,694 coins and its circulating supply is 39,467,179 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

