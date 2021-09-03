PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $24,200.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,398,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,717.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

