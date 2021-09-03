PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $24,200.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,398,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,717.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00.
Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.