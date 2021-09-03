Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Tops $849,616.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $40.31 million and $849,616.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,138.11 or 1.00080242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00073577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.46 or 0.00663612 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.