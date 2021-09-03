Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Trading Down 6.8%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Pharnext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

