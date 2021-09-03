Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

