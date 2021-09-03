Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.24% of Phillips 66 worth $88,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,595. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

