Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.