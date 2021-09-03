Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $469.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,409.05 or 0.99945261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00504332 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.72 or 0.00927345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00353473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,123,737 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.