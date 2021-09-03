Phoneum (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $696,883.49 and $22,171.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,361,821,354 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

