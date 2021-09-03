Pickle Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.48 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $11.08 or 0.00022221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $18.48 million and $8.48 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,673,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,667,306 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

