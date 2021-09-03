Pillar (PLR) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $13.59 million and $174,805.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

