PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PDI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

