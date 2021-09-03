PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PHK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 863,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,664. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

