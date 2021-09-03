PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $13.30.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.