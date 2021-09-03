PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.74. 128,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 80,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 95,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

