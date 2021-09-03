PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:RCS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 155,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

