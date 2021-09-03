Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.44 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

