Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00.

PINS stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $56.41. 23,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,351,115. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 270.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

