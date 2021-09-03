Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,900 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp makes up about 1.9% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 7.16% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,967. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.