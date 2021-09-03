Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

