Piper Sandler Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
