Piper Sandler Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.63.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.