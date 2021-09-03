PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of PJT Partners worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.