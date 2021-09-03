Plair 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,513.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plair has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Plair has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $2,513.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

