Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Reaches $4.02 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Playcent has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $105,091.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00123503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00790547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.