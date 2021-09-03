Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $208,900.43 and approximately $486.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.41 or 0.99728498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

