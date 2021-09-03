Playkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138,161.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 35% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $264,278.10 and $138,161.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

