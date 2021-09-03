PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.27. PLDT shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 5.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 6.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

