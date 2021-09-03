Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,376,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

