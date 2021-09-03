Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $24.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,376,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
