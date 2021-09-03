PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,273,253 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CSX worth $109,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

